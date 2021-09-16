Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.33. 117,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.34. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.