Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,059 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,171,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $24.06 on Thursday, reaching $2,864.53. 7,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,728.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,431.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

