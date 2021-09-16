Apriem Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apriem Advisors decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 20,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.14. The company had a trading volume of 304,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,020. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.01. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

