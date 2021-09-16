Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.95. The stock had a trading volume of 411,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,687,149. The firm has a market cap of $471.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

