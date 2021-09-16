Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $18.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,885.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,376. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,767.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,470.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.