PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.97. 284,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

