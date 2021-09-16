Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 51.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 528,752 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 165.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 946,500 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,980,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.59. 80,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,542. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

