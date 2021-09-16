Beacon Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001257 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,923.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00019827 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

