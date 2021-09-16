Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 19,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,660. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $681,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,562.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,435 shares of company stock worth $1,892,611 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

