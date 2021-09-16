Zacks: Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.96 billion. Square posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.58.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.07. The stock had a trading volume of 423,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,170. Square has a 52 week low of $139.31 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

