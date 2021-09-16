Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. CoreSite Realty reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.85. 3,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 90.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

