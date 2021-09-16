Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 288,026 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,352. The company has a market cap of $258.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

