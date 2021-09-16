Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Purchases 5,730 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $59,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.99. 1,035,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,550,121. The firm has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.