Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $43,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 368,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

