Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 50063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 960,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 204,008 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

