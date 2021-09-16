Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $733.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

