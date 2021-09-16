$683.63 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report $683.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.00 million and the lowest is $680.00 million. Roku posted sales of $451.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

ROKU stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.17. 141,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,420. Roku has a twelve month low of $157.54 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.13.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $178,608,131 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

