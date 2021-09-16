Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Raises Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,096 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for about 7.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $202,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $46,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after acquiring an additional 252,828 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 4.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $55.47. 29,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

