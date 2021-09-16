Vance W. Tang Acquires 6,000 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,016. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

