Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$97.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$254.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$86.48. 1,736,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$233.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$77.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The stock has a market cap of C$57.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

