TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

TRP traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, reaching C$62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.57. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,169 shares worth $694,256.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

