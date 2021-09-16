Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.31 Million

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce $481.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.32 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $424.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEIC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,508. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

