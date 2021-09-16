Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $801.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.90 million and the lowest is $795.70 million. Match Group posted sales of $639.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $160.06. The company had a trading volume of 180,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,679. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.44. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

