Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.08. Banner reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.16. Banner has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,393,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,893,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

