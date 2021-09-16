Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.07. 53,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,581. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $399.60. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.