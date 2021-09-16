Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.87. 217,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,619. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

