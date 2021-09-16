Lafayette Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $42.61. 4,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

