Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.
LE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,407. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
