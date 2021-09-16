Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.

LE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,407. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.