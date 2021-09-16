The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $214.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,289,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average is $235.59. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

