NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Up 137.3% in August

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the August 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NIOBF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 185,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,587. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

