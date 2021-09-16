Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Up 131.0% in August

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Shares of REMYY stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

