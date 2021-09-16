ALL BEST ICO Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 38% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 27% lower against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $5,797.32 and $7.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00142147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00803086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046957 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALLBIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.