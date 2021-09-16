$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post $68.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.73 million and the highest is $68.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $277.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $2.30. 30,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,019. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

