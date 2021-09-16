eCash Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. eCash has a total market cap of $4.62 billion and $152.69 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00073619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00123128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00176642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.47 or 0.07534958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,580.12 or 0.99712835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.45 or 0.00874852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,844,835,923,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

