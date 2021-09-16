Stakenet Market Cap Hits $19.32 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and $29,259.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.77 or 0.00439602 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001204 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018198 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004334 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 123,752,371 coins and its circulating supply is 120,213,333 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

