Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Lowered by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up 1.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $19,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.53. 17,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,520. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

