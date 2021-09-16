The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for about 2.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Progressive by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.12. The stock had a trading volume of 87,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock worth $5,079,943 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

