Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

