Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GEM stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 3,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,526. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.