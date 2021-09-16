Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of MEI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. 5,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
