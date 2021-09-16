Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of MEI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. 5,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.