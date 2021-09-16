CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)

CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Synaptogenix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptogenix stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,048. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

