CM Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATER. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 263,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,092. Aterian, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $358.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

