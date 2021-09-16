EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.87. 47,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,396. The firm has a market cap of $230.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $201.44 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

