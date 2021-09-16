Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,068,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 328,247 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.16. 41,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.