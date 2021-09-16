Kwikswap Protocol Price Hits $0.0230 on Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $218,616.77 and approximately $1,753.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003513 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

