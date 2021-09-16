Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 69,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,867. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

