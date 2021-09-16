Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.65. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. 2,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $527.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,125.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $334,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

