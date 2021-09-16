The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAEPY remained flat at $$5.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The Kansai Electric Power has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Get The Kansai Electric Power alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Kansai Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.