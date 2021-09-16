CM Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

CM Management LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Scientifics makes up about 3.2% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

SFE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.14. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

