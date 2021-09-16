Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Bought by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $236.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

